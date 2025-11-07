Brera Holdings Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Brera Holdings PLC Class B ( (SLMT) ) has issued an announcement.
Brera Holdings PLC has appointed Justin Bowes as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective November 4, 2025. Bowes, who has a background in law and economics, previously held senior legal roles at Commerce.com and Blockchain.com. His compensation package includes a base salary of $425,000, a performance-based bonus, and restricted stock units valued at $2.5 million. The appointment is expected to strengthen Brera Holdings’ legal and strategic capabilities, potentially impacting its market performance and stakeholder confidence positively.
More about Brera Holdings PLC Class B
Average Trading Volume: 1,413,640
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: $485.7M
