Brera Holdings Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Brera Holdings PLC Class B ( (SLMT) ) has issued an announcement.

Brera Holdings PLC has appointed Justin Bowes as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective November 4, 2025. Bowes, who has a background in law and economics, previously held senior legal roles at Commerce.com and Blockchain.com. His compensation package includes a base salary of $425,000, a performance-based bonus, and restricted stock units valued at $2.5 million. The appointment is expected to strengthen Brera Holdings’ legal and strategic capabilities, potentially impacting its market performance and stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Brera Holdings PLC Class B

Average Trading Volume: 1,413,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $485.7M

For an in-depth examination of SLMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue