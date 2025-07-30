Brembo Initiates Share Buyback Program to Stabilize Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brembo SPA ( (IT:BRE) ) has shared an update.

Brembo N.V. has initiated the first phase of a share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to 1% of its ordinary shares to stabilize trading, support stock liquidity, and make a medium to long-term investment. This move is part of a broader plan approved by shareholders to repurchase up to 10 million shares, with the first phase running until October 6, 2025, managed by Intesa Sanpaolo under strict regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BRE) stock is a Hold with a EUR10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brembo SPA stock, see the IT:BRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Brembo SPA

Brembo S.p.A. operates in the automotive industry, specializing in the production of high-performance braking systems. The company focuses on innovation and quality, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 588,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €4.57B

See more insights into BRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue