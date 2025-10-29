Breakthrough Minerals Limited Requests Voluntary Suspension for Strategic Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Breakthrough Minerals Limited has provided an update.

Breakthrough Minerals Limited, an entity listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities. This suspension is pending the preparation of an announcement regarding a mineral project acquisition and capital raising. The company anticipates that the suspension will be lifted by the commencement of normal trading on 30 October 2025, or upon the release of the announcement. This move indicates strategic developments within the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

