Breakthrough Minerals Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Major Announcement

Intra Energy Corporation Limited ( (AU:BTM) ) has provided an announcement.

Breakthrough Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has requested a trading halt on its securities. This pause in trading is pending an announcement regarding a mineral project acquisition and a capital raising initiative. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on October 29, 2025. This move could significantly impact the company’s operations and market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders interested in the company’s growth and investment opportunities.

More about Intra Energy Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 188,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.16M

