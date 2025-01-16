Brazil Potash Secures Keytrade AG Partnership for Potash Offtake

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Brazil Potash Corp. ( (GRO) ) is now available.

Brazil Potash Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Keytrade AG for the potential offtake of up to one million tons of potash per year from its Autazes Potash Project. This agreement is a significant step in Brazil Potash’s strategy to become a major domestic potash supplier, with commitments secured for approximately 1.5 million tons of its planned production, supporting project financing and reducing Brazil’s reliance on imports.

More about Brazil Potash Corp.

Brazil Potash is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers, aiming to reduce Brazil’s dependency on potash imports. The company plans to produce 2.4 million tons annually, potentially meeting 17% of Brazil’s growing potash demand.

YTD Price Performance: -18.82%

Average Trading Volume: 60,764

