Bravo Mining Corp. Strengthens Board with New Appointment and Prepares for AGM

Bravo Mining Corp. has appointed Margot Naudie to its Board of Directors, bringing her extensive experience in capital markets and natural resource investment to the company. This strategic move is expected to bolster Bravo’s efforts in advancing its Luanga Project, a significant asset in critical metals. Additionally, Stuart Comline will retire from the board but continue in a technical advisory role, ensuring his expertise remains accessible. The company has also announced the granting of stock options to Ms. Naudie and the nomination of directors for the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Bravo Mining Corp.’s score reflects its strong corporate events and positive technical indicators, offset by challenges in financial performance and valuation. The company’s exploration phase, with no revenue and negative earnings, presents risks, but strategic resource developments and licensing achievements offer significant potential for future growth.

Bravo Mining Corp. is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company, focusing on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project and Cu-Au +/- Ni exploration opportunities in the Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil. The company is recognized for its experienced team of local and international geologists with a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region.

YTD Price Performance: 27.14%

Average Trading Volume: 48,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$253.4M

