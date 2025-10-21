Bravida Expands Automation Services with Elpalko Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bravida Holding AB ( (SE:BRAV) ) has provided an update.

Bravida has acquired Elpalko AB to enhance its automation services in Östersund and surrounding areas. This acquisition, effective November 3, 2025, is expected to strengthen Bravida’s business both locally and nationally, integrating Elpalko’s expertise and customer base into Bravida’s operations, which will support expansion and service continuity for existing customers.

Bravida is one of the Nordic region’s leading suppliers of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation, focusing on creating effective and sustainable properties. The company aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045 and operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland with 14,000 employees. Bravida’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

