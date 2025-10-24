Braskem S.A. Approves Major Investment to Boost Ethylene Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Braskem SA ( (BAK) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Braskem S.A. announced that its Board of Directors approved a substantial investment to expand the ethane base capacity of its Rio de Janeiro petrochemical plant, aiming to increase ethylene production by 220 thousand tons annually. This project, valued at approximately R$4.2 billion, is part of Braskem’s broader Transformation Plan to enhance competitiveness by integrating more gas into its feedstock matrix. The completion of this project by the end of 2028 is contingent upon securing additional financing and finalizing a long-term ethane supply contract with Petrobras.

Braskem SA’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and high financial leverage. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

More about Braskem SA

Braskem S.A. is a leading company in the petrochemical industry, focusing on the production of ethylene and polyethylene. It operates primarily in Brazil and is known for its significant contributions to the chemical sector, with a strategic emphasis on enhancing competitiveness through innovative feedstock solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,045,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

