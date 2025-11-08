BrasilAgro Reports First Quarter Loss Amid Revenue Challenges

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas ADR ( (LND) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas ADR presented to its investors.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas ADR, a prominent player in the agricultural sector, specializes in the acquisition, development, and sale of rural properties suitable for farming and cattle raising across Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia. The company is known for its strategic approach to transforming agricultural lands into high-value assets.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, BrasilAgro reported a net loss of R$64.3 million, a significant decline from the previous year’s profit. The company’s revenues were impacted by the absence of farm sales and a decrease in sugarcane sales, which traditionally bolster the first quarter results.

Key financial metrics revealed a 33% drop in net sales revenue to R$302.9 million, and a 62% decline in adjusted EBITDA to R$64.3 million. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a 5% increase in adjusted EBITDA from operations, indicating some operational efficiency gains. The company also faced a negative financial result due to higher debt costs and unfavorable currency adjustments.

Looking ahead, BrasilAgro remains optimistic about the 2025/2026 harvest year, with expectations of a 20% increase in grain and cotton production on the same planted area. The company is committed to its strategic plan focusing on efficiency and long-term profitability, supported by a diversified portfolio and a strong management team.

With a robust property portfolio and a strategic focus on sustainable growth, BrasilAgro is poised to navigate short-term challenges and capitalize on future opportunities in the agricultural sector.

