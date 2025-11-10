Brambles Limited Issues New Securities Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has issued an announcement.

Brambles Limited has announced the issuance of 75,666 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is expected to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with shareholders, potentially strengthening Brambles’ market position and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily focusing on supply chain management through its pallet and container pooling services. The company is known for its sustainable and efficient solutions in the global supply chain sector.

YTD Price Performance: 27.60%

Average Trading Volume: 3,744,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.58B

See more data about BXB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue