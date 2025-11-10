Brambles Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ).

Brambles Limited announced the application for the quotation of 3,606 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce, which could positively impact its operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily focusing on providing supply chain solutions. The company is known for its pallet and container pooling services, which are essential for efficient goods transportation and storage across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 27.60%

Average Trading Volume: 3,744,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.58B

See more data about BXB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue