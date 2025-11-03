Brambles Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has provided an announcement.

Brambles Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Graham Chipchase, in the company’s securities. This change involves an indirect interest in 21 ordinary shares and 21 Conditional Matched Share Rights under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan. Such changes in director interests can impact stakeholder perceptions and indicate shifts in executive engagement with the company’s stock.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily focusing on providing reusable pallets, crates, and containers. The company is known for its pooling services, which help businesses efficiently manage their supply chains across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 32.78%

Average Trading Volume: 3,667,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.88B

