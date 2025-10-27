Brambles Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) is now available.

Brambles Limited has announced a change in the interests of its directors, specifically detailing the acquisition of 12,103 ordinary shares by Mr. Vik Bansal through Ariana Vernon Holdings Pty Ltd. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership’s investment positions, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, focusing on supply chain solutions primarily through its pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services. The company is known for its expertise in the management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers, serving a wide range of industries globally.

YTD Price Performance: 31.93%

Average Trading Volume: 3,566,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.65B

