Brambles Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has issued an update.

Brambles Limited announced the cessation of 213,736 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective from November 3, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning by optimizing its capital structure and returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily focusing on providing pallet and container pooling services. The company is known for its extensive network and expertise in supply chain solutions, serving a wide range of industries globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,594,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.63B

