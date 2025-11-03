Brainhole Technology Limited Engages in Strategic Securities Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brainhole Technology Limited ( (HK:2203) ) has issued an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited announced the further acquisition of 14,700 Nebius shares for approximately US$1.9 million and the disposal of 126,000 TeraWulf shares for the same amount. These transactions are considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s investment portfolio and market positioning in the technology sector.

More about Brainhole Technology Limited

Brainhole Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on acquiring and disposing of listed securities. The company is involved in transactions related to technology and infrastructure, particularly in the AI industry, through its dealings with companies like Nebius.

Average Trading Volume: 4,698,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$173.6M

