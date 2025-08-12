Brainhole Technology Limited Engages in Strategic Securities Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brainhole Technology Limited ( (HK:2203) ) just unveiled an update.

Brainhole Technology Limited has announced several transactions involving the acquisition and disposal of listed securities. The company acquired shares in Nebius, Tempus, and Robinhood, while disposing of shares in Coinbase and Innodata. These transactions are considered discloseable under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, requiring public announcement and reporting.

More about Brainhole Technology Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,380,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$172M

