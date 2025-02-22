Brady Corporation Sees Sales Surge, Adjusts EPS Guidance

Brady Corporation ( (BRC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brady Corporation presented to its investors.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Brady Corporation, a global leader in identification solutions, manufactures and markets diverse products that enhance safety, security, and productivity across various industries. In its fiscal 2025 second quarter, Brady Corporation reported a notable 10.6% increase in sales, driven primarily by acquisitions and organic growth. However, the company faced a 7.8% decrease in diluted EPS, although adjusted diluted EPS saw a 7.5% uplift. The company’s net cash from operating activities also rose to $39.6 million, reflecting robust financial health. Key financial highlights include a 10.6% rise in quarterly sales to $356.7 million, alongside a strategic adjustment in EPS guidance. Despite a dip in net income to $40.3 million, adjusted net income increased to $48.1 million, supported by acquisitions and cost management. Looking forward, Brady Corporation remains optimistic, raising its EPS guidance for fiscal 2025 while continuing to focus on operational efficiency and innovation in product development.