Boyd Group Services to Announce Q3 2025 Results

The latest update is out from Boyd Group Services ( (TSE:BYD) ).

Boyd Group Services Inc. announced it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on November 12, 2025, before the markets open. A conference call hosted by key executives will follow to discuss the financial results, inviting all interested parties to participate. This announcement underscores Boyd Group’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market perception and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BYD) stock is a Buy with a C$265.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boyd Group Services stock, see the TSE:BYD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BYD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BYD is a Neutral.

Boyd Group Services’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its moderate financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. However, the high P/E ratio and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements are promising, but profitability and valuation concerns remain significant.

More about Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation that controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. It is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America, operating under various trade names in Canada and the U.S. The company also provides retail auto glass services and operates a third-party administrator offering glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services.

Average Trading Volume: 41,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$4.6B

