Boyd Group Services Prices C$525 Million Note Offering for Acquisition

Boyd Group Services ( (TSE:BYD) ) just unveiled an update.

Boyd Group Services Inc. has announced the pricing of a C$525 million private placement offering of senior unsecured notes due 2030, with an interest rate of 5.50% per annum. The proceeds, along with funds from a previous equity offering, will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. This acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to conditions and regulatory approvals, and will replace interim financing arrangements. The offering is led by a syndicate of underwriters and is expected to close on November 6, 2025.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BYD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BYD is a Neutral.

Boyd Group Services’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its moderate financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. However, the high P/E ratio and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements are promising, but profitability and valuation concerns remain significant.

More about Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation that controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. It is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America, operating under various trade names in Canada and the U.S. Boyd also offers retail auto glass services and operates a third-party administrator for glass and roadside services.

Average Trading Volume: 41,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.46B

