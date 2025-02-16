Boyaa Interactive Reports Significant Revenue and Profit Growth for 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

The latest announcement is out from Boyaa Interactive International ( (HK:0434) ).

Boyaa Interactive International Limited has announced a significant increase in both revenue and profit for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company’s revenue is projected to grow by 15% to 20% compared to 2023, driven by the appreciation of digital assets and improved online game operations. Additionally, the profit attributable to the company’s owners is expected to see a substantial rise of 640% to 680%, attributed to increased digital asset values and a reduction in the decline of financial assets. These results highlight Boyaa’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the digital gaming industry.

More about Boyaa Interactive International

Boyaa Interactive International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the development and operation of online games. The company focuses on creating interactive and engaging gaming experiences, leveraging digital assets and cryptocurrencies to enhance its offerings.

YTD Price Performance: -8.33%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $340.5M

For detailed information about 0434 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.