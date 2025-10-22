Bounty Oil & Gas NL Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bounty Oil & Gas NL ( (AU:BUY) ) has issued an announcement.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025. Shareholders will receive details on how to access and participate in the meeting through the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which will also be released to the ASX. The announcement signifies Bounty’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder relations.

Bounty Oil and Gas NL is an independent Australian company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production since 1999. It focuses on land acquisition, exploration, and oil development, with operations in Naccowlah, SW Queensland, and the Surat Basin. The company also holds exploration interests in the Carnarvon Basin and offshore exploration interests in PEP 11 Sydney Basin.

Current Market Cap: A$4.68M

