Boston Scientific’s New Study Targets Weight Regain Post-Gastric Bypass

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boston Scientific is spearheading a new clinical study titled Prospective, Randomized Clinical Study Evaluating Transoral Outlet Reduction (TORe) and Lifestyle Modification for Patients With Weight Regain Following Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of TORe combined with lifestyle changes versus lifestyle changes alone in individuals experiencing weight regain after gastric bypass surgery. This research is significant as it explores potential solutions for a common issue faced by patients post-surgery.

The study tests two interventions: the TORe procedure, using the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, and an intensive lifestyle modification program. The TORe procedure is designed to reduce the size of the gastric outlet, while the lifestyle program includes a calorie-restrictive diet, exercise, and lifestyle coaching.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into effective weight management strategies post-gastric bypass.

The study is set to begin on May 21, 2025, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 16, 2025, indicating ongoing preparations for recruitment.

For investors, this study could impact Boston Scientific’s stock performance by potentially expanding their market share in the weight management sector. Success in this study might enhance investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue