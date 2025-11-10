Boss Energy Announces Board Update: Duncan Craib’s Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Boss Energy ( (AU:BOE) ) is now available.

Boss Energy Limited announced that Duncan Craib will not re-join its Board of Directors as previously planned due to his decision to pursue full-time employment elsewhere. Although Mr. Craib will not return as a Non-Executive Director, he will continue to support the company through a consultancy agreement until January 2026. The Board will reassess its composition to align with the company’s future needs, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance structure.

Boss Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and production of uranium. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the OTCQX market, indicating its active engagement in both local and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -30.66%

Average Trading Volume: 10,616,507

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$699.1M

