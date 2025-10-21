Borealis Mining Secures Key Permit for Borealis Mine Restart in 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Borealis Mining Company Limited ( (TSE:BOGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Borealis Mining Company Limited has received approval from the U.S. Forest Service for a permit modification, allowing expanded mining activities at the Borealis Gold Mine in Nevada. This approval is a significant milestone for the company as it prepares for a full mine restart in Q1 2026, with contractor mobilization and pre-production work set to begin soon. The company is fully financed for the restart and continues its stockpile crushing and leaching program to generate near-term revenues. The Borealis Mine, with its historical production and high-grade expansion potential, positions Borealis favorably in the gold mining industry.

Borealis Mining Company Limited is a gold mining and exploration company focused on the Borealis Mine and the Sandman project in Nevada. The Borealis Mine is fully permitted with active heap leach pads, an ADR facility, and necessary infrastructure for gold mining operations. The property is highly prospective for additional high-sulfidation gold mineralization.

