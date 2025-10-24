Booz Allen Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Booz Allen ( (BAH) ) is now available.

On October 24, 2025, Booz Allen Hamilton announced its second quarter fiscal 2026 results, highlighting a decline in revenue and net income due to a funding slowdown and delayed recovery in its civil business. Despite these challenges, the company reported a record Q2 backlog of $40 billion and adjusted its full-year outlook to reflect the current environment, emphasizing strong demand for its cyber, AI, and warfighting technologies.

Spark’s Take on BAH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BAH is a Outperform.

Booz Allen’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic corporate events. While technical indicators suggest caution, the company’s solid valuation and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in defense and intelligence sectors, support a favorable outlook. Challenges in the Civil business and funding environment are notable risks.

More about Booz Allen

Booz Allen Hamilton is an advanced technology company focused on delivering solutions for America’s defense, civil, and national security priorities. The company specializes in AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to support national security and employs approximately 32,500 people globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,764,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.17B

