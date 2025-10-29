Boot Barn Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boot Barn ( (BOOT) ) has shared an update.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2025, with an 18.7% increase in net sales to $505.4 million and a net income rise to $42.2 million. The company opened 16 new stores, expanding its total to 489, and announced an increased store count potential of 1,200 locations, reflecting an expanded total addressable market of approximately $58 billion. These results highlight the company’s strategic execution and market growth potential, positioning it for continued success and strong returns for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (BOOT) stock is a Buy with a $229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boot Barn stock, see the BOOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BOOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BOOT is a Outperform.

Boot Barn’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. The stock’s technical indicators suggest strong momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation concerns slightly dampen the overall score, as the stock appears expensive relative to peers.

More about Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates in the retail industry, focusing on western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company targets a broad market across the United States with both physical retail stores and an e-commerce platform.

Average Trading Volume: 558,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.07B

