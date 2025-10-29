Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ) has issued an announcement.

Boom Logistics Ltd announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 53,510 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boom Logistics Ltd stock, see the AU:BOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

Boom Logistics Ltd operates in the logistics industry, providing lifting solutions and crane hire services. The company focuses on delivering efficient and safe lifting services across various sectors, including construction, mining, and infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 70,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.81M

For detailed information about BOL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue