Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ) just unveiled an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 28,389 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 246,491 securities bought back to date. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach to managing its financial resources and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boom Logistics Ltd stock, see the AU:BOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

Boom Logistics Ltd operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing lifting solutions and crane hire services. The company primarily serves the construction, mining, and infrastructure sectors, offering a range of equipment and expertise to support various projects.

Average Trading Volume: 72,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$58.01M

See more insights into BOL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue