Bonheur ASA’s Mixed Earnings Call: Highlights and Challenges

Bonheur ASA ((NO:BONHR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Bonheur ASA painted a mixed picture, reflecting both strengths and challenges within the company’s diverse business segments. While the Wind Service and Cruise Lines sectors demonstrated robust performance, the renewable energy division faced hurdles, including project delays. Despite these challenges, the company showcased solid financial health, underscored by successful refinancing efforts and record earnings per share.

Strong Wind Service Performance

The Wind Service division emerged as a standout performer, reporting an impressive EBITDA increase from NOK 435 million to NOK 577 million. This growth was attributed to a strong operational quarter and the signing of new contracts, highlighting the segment’s resilience and potential for future expansion.

Cruise Lines Improvement

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines also reported positive developments, with an EBITDA increase of nearly NOK 100 million. The improvement was driven by enhanced occupancy rates, now at 81%, and a 19% rise in passenger numbers, indicating a recovery in the cruise sector post-pandemic.

Record Earnings Per Share

Bonheur ASA achieved a significant milestone with earnings per share surpassing NOK 10. This achievement underscores the company’s ability to generate shareholder value despite facing industry-specific challenges.

Successful Refinancing

The company successfully refinanced a NOK 700 million green bond at a historically low spread of 215 basis points above NIBOR. This move reflects the company’s strong credit profile and commitment to maintaining financial flexibility.

Renewable Energy EBITDA Decline

The renewable energy segment experienced an EBITDA decline of NOK 40 million, primarily due to reduced generation and lower REGO prices. This decline highlights the volatility and challenges within the renewable energy market.

Grid Outages Impact

Planned grid outages at the Mid Hill wind farm are expected to impact future earnings, as there is no automatic compensation mechanism in place. This issue underscores the operational risks associated with infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

Codling Project Delay

The Codling offshore wind project in Ireland is facing delays in consent determination due to a request for further information. This delay could potentially impact the project’s timeline and financial projections.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Bonheur ASA and Fred. Olsen & Co. presented mixed financial results across their business segments for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. While the renewable energy segment faced challenges, the wind service and cruise line segments demonstrated strong performance. The company remains focused on strategic growth and maintaining financial stability, supported by a robust balance sheet and a cash position exceeding NOK 5.3 billion.

In conclusion, Bonheur ASA’s earnings call reflected a balanced narrative of achievements and challenges. The company’s strong performance in wind services and cruise lines was tempered by difficulties in the renewable energy sector. Nonetheless, Bonheur ASA’s financial health remains robust, with strategic initiatives in place to navigate future uncertainties.

