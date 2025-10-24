Bonheur ASA Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results with Strong Wind Service and Cruise Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bonheur ASA ( (BNHUF) ) just unveiled an update.

Bonheur ASA reported a mixed financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, with a slight decrease in operating revenues to NOK 3,406 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw an increase in EBITDA and net results, driven by strong performance in the Wind Service and Cruise segments. The Renewable Energy segment faced challenges due to reduced generation and lower prices for Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin, while the Wind Service segment benefited from a strong backlog and new contracts. The Cruise segment showed improved occupancy and ticket income, indicating a recovery in the travel industry. The company’s strategic investments in renewable energy and maritime services continue to position it well for future growth.

More about Bonheur ASA

Bonheur ASA is a diversified company with investments in several key sectors, including Renewable Energy, Wind Service, Cruise, and other investments. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions and maritime services, contributing to the global shift towards renewable energy and efficient maritime operations.

Average Trading Volume: 17,694

Current Market Cap: NOK9.06B

