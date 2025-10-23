BONESUPPORT Reports Robust Q3 2025 Growth and Strategic Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB ( (SE:BONEX) ) is now available.

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB reported strong financial growth in Q3 2025, with a 24% increase in net sales and a 92.9% gross margin. The US segment showed significant growth, supported by new Medicare reimbursement approvals and positive clinical study results, enhancing the company’s market positioning and operational impact.

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on innovative injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes. Their primary products, such as CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V, are designed to treat bone infections and aid in bone healing, with a strong market presence in the US and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 149,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK17.11B

