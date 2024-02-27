Bonanza Mining Eyes Prosperous 2024 Prospects

Bonanza Mining Corporation (TSE:BNZ) has released an update.

Bonanza Mining Corporation has unveiled its 2024 exploration strategy for the MC Property, which is strategically situated near the high-potential Premier Gold Mine. The MC Property boasts a rich history of gold, silver, and other minerals, with promising geological surveys suggesting the presence of significant mineralization. As the neighboring Premier Gold Mine nears production, Bonanza’s exploration prospects are looking particularly bright, with historical data and recent surveys underpinning the potential for valuable findings.

