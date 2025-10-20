Bold Ventures Advances Exploration at Burchell Property and Expands Québec Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bold Ventures ( (TSE:BOL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bold Ventures Inc. has announced significant developments at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, highlighting ongoing exploration efforts and the potential for new discoveries in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. The company is awaiting results from a recent channel sampling program and is planning a drill program to further explore identified gold trends. Additionally, Bold Ventures has acquired new claims in Québec and is optimistic about opportunities in the Ring of Fire district, where it holds interests in chromite and other metals.

More about Bold Ventures

Bold Ventures Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is involved in projects related to gold, copper, and other critical minerals, with a market focus on areas such as the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and the Ring of Fire district.

Average Trading Volume: 101,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$4.79M

Learn more about BOL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue