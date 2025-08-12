Bogota Financial Gains Approval for Stock Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bogota Financial ( (BSBK) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 12, 2025, Bogota Financial Corp. announced it received regulatory approval for its sixth stock repurchase program, allowing the repurchase of up to 237,590 shares, approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The program, which has no expiration date, allows flexibility in repurchase timing and amount, depending on market conditions and the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Spark’s Take on BSBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BSBK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow management. While technical indicators show some short-term bullish momentum, the fundamental valuation concerns and lack of earnings stability weigh heavily on the score. The absence of dividend yield and a negative P/E ratio further detract from the stock’s appeal.

More about Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation serving as the mid-tier holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank. The bank has been serving customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893, operating from seven offices and a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Average Trading Volume: 4,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $109.4M

