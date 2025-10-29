Boeing’s Q3 Revenue Rises Amid 777X Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boeing ( (BA) ) has provided an announcement.

Boeing reported a third-quarter revenue increase to $23.3 billion, driven by improved operational performance and higher commercial deliveries. Despite a significant $4.9 billion charge related to the 777X program affecting earnings, the company achieved positive free cash flow and increased its backlog to $636 billion. Boeing also announced plans to increase 737 production to 42 per month, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its market position.

More about Boeing

Boeing is a leading aerospace company that manufactures commercial airplanes, defense, space, and security systems. It is a major player in the aerospace industry with a focus on innovation and quality in its products and services.

See more data about BA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue