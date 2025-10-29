BOC Hong Kong Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited ( (BHKLY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited presented to its investors.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a prominent financial services group in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in banking and related financial services, with a strong presence in the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

In the third quarter of 2025, BOC Hong Kong reported a mixed financial performance amid global economic uncertainties and divergent monetary policies. While the Group’s net operating income before impairment allowances increased by 6.3% year-on-year for the first nine months, it saw a 13.9% decline in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Key financial metrics showed that the Group’s net interest margin narrowed by 8 basis points year-on-year to 1.54%, although it widened slightly quarter-on-quarter. The Group’s net fee and commission income saw a significant year-on-year increase of 22.1%, driven by strong demand for wealth management services, despite a slight quarter-on-quarter decline. Customer deposits and advances also grew, with a notable increase in CASA deposits.

The Group maintained a solid financial position with a stable impaired loan ratio and robust liquidity and capital ratios. It continued to expand its market presence, particularly in the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia, while enhancing its digital and cross-border services.

Looking ahead, BOC Hong Kong remains focused on leveraging its strengths in the RMB business and cross-border financial services, while continuing to optimize its operations and risk management strategies to navigate the challenging economic landscape.

