BNP Paribas Acquires Significant Stake in Ryanair

Ryanair (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings PLC has notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that BNP Paribas SA has crossed the 7% threshold in voting rights, due to recent acquisitions and financial instruments. The notification, dated March 19th, 2024, details a combined total of 7% voting rights, with direct voting rights at 3.73% and indirect through financial instruments at 3.27%. This move positions BNP Paribas SA as a major holder in the airline company, indicating potential influence over corporate decisions.

