Blue Hat Interactive Launches 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( (BHAT) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s board of directors approved the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, which became effective immediately. This plan is designed to align the interests of employees, directors, and consultants with those of shareholders by offering performance-based incentive awards, thereby potentially enhancing the company’s growth and profitability.

Spark’s Take on BHAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BHAT is a Underperform.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is facing significant financial and operational challenges. The company’s persistent losses, cash flow issues, and negative technical indicators suggest a weak investment outlook. The valuation metrics, including a negative P/E ratio, reinforce the concerns about the company’s financial health and investor appeal. Strategic changes are necessary to address these challenges and improve its position.

To see Spark’s full report on BHAT stock, click here.

More about Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in the interactive entertainment industry. The company focuses on developing and providing entertainment products and services, aiming to attract, retain, and motivate employees, directors, and consultants through performance-based incentive awards and equity-based opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 463,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.59M

See more insights into BHAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue