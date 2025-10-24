Blue Bird Appoints New COO Amid Joint Venture End

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blue Bird ( (BLBD) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Blue Bird Corporation announced the termination of its joint venture with Generate Capital, Clean Bus Solutions, LLC, due to the venture’s inability to generate profitable returns. The dissolution is not expected to adversely affect Blue Bird’s financial condition. Additionally, Blue Bird elevated Jeff Sanfrey to the position of Chief Operating Officer, recognizing his role as an executive officer under SEC regulations. Sanfrey, a veteran in manufacturing and engineering, will oversee manufacturing, logistics, and quality, with a compensation package including a base salary and incentive plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (BLBD) stock is a Buy with a $63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Blue Bird stock, see the BLBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BLBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLBD is a Outperform.

Blue Bird’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. While the company faces challenges from tariff uncertainties and operational costs, its strategic initiatives and improved financial metrics provide a solid foundation for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on BLBD stock, click here.

More about Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing electric school buses. The company provides comprehensive electrification solutions, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and fleet management services.

Average Trading Volume: 558,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.75B

For detailed information about BLBD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue