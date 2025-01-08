Bloomin’ Brands Promotes Hafner to Lead Outback Steakhouse

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bloomin’ Brands ( (BLMN) ) has provided an announcement.

Bloomin’ Brands announced the promotion of Patrick Hafner to Executive Vice President, President of Outback Steakhouse, effective January 20, 2025. Hafner, with a longstanding career at Bloomin’ Brands, has been recognized for his leadership and contributions to the restaurant industry, and he will now oversee operations and development for the company’s largest brand, Outback Steakhouse.

More about Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a leading global casual dining restaurant company with a diverse portfolio of well-known restaurant concepts including Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company operates over 1,450 restaurants across 46 states, Guam, and 13 countries, with some locations franchised.

YTD Price Performance: -0.75%

Average Trading Volume: 1,857,777

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.07B

