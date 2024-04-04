Bloomin’ Brands Announces New CFO and Executive VP

The latest announcement is out from Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN).

William Michael Healy has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., starting April 1, 2024. He brings extensive experience within the company, having held various senior roles since joining in 2009. Healy’s compensation includes a base salary of $550,000, with the potential for an 85% bonus and annual equity awards valued at $750,000. No conflicts of interest were reported in relation to Healy’s appointment.

