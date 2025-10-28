Bloom Energy Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bloom Energy ( (BE) ) just unveiled an update.

Bloom Energy reported a significant financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a revenue of $519 million, marking a 57.1% increase from the same period in 2024. The company achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and positive cash flow from operating activities, driven by a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and accelerating commercial progress. The company also reported an operating income of $7.8 million, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s loss, and highlighted its position at the forefront of a transformative opportunity in power generation.

Spark’s Take on BE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BE is a Neutral.

Bloom Energy’s strong technical momentum and positive earnings call insights are major strengths, driving the score higher. However, high leverage and valuation concerns due to an extremely high P/E ratio limit the overall score.

More about Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’s fuel cell system provides ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity generation for Fortune 500 companies around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy has deployed 1.5 GW of low-carbon power across more than 1,200 installations globally.

Average Trading Volume: 12,957,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.83B

