Blantyre Capital Reduces Stake in The Gym Group Amid Strong Investor Demand

The Gym ( (GB:GYM) ) just unveiled an update.

The Gym Group PLC announced that Blantyre Capital Limited has sold a portion of its shares in the company through a secondary placing, altering its shareholding and voting rights. Despite the sale, Blantyre retains a significant stake and has agreed to a six-month lock-up on further share disposals. The transaction was oversubscribed, indicating strong investor interest, but The Gym Group will not receive any proceeds from this transaction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GYM) stock is a Hold with a £1.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Gym stock, see the GB:GYM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GYM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GYM is a Outperform.

The Gym Group shows strong financial recovery and growth prospects, supported by positive corporate events and strategic expansion plans. However, high leverage and overbought technical indicators present risks.

More about The Gym

The Gym Group PLC operates in the fitness industry, offering affordable gym memberships with a focus on accessibility and convenience. The company targets a broad market, including both existing and new institutional and family office investors.

Average Trading Volume: 384,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £270.3M

