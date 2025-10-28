BlackWall Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blackwall Limited ( (AU:BWF) ) has issued an announcement.

BlackWall Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with JR (Seph) Glew acquiring an additional 48,318 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change increases his total holdings to 48,216,000 shares, reflecting a continued commitment to the company’s growth and stability, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

BlackWall Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management and property services. The company is involved in managing property assets and providing strategic investment opportunities to its clients.

