Blackstone Group’s Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Blackstone Group L.P. ( (BX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blackstone Group L.P. presented to its investors.

Blackstone Group L.P., the world’s largest alternative asset manager, focuses on delivering strong returns for institutional and individual investors through investments in real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, and more, managing over $1.2 trillion in assets.

In its third quarter of 2025, Blackstone reported exceptional financial results with significant fund-raising momentum across its institutional, insurance, and individual channels. The company achieved inflows of $54 billion for the quarter and $225 billion over the last twelve months, bolstered by its strategic focus on digital and energy infrastructure.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $1.2 billion and distributable earnings of $1.9 billion. Total assets under management reached $1.24 trillion, a 12% increase year-over-year, with fee-earning assets at $906.2 billion. Blackstone also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Strategically, Blackstone’s investments showed strong performance across various sectors. Private equity appreciated significantly, with infrastructure investments yielding a 19.3% return over the last twelve months. The company also made substantial capital deployments and realizations, further strengthening its financial position.

Looking ahead, Blackstone’s management remains optimistic about future growth, driven by its leading platforms in key growth areas and continued investment performance, positioning the firm well for sustained success in the alternative asset management industry.

