BlackSky’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

BlackSky’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

BlackSky’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Blacksky Technology Inc. ((BKSY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for BlackSky Technology Inc. presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both optimism and challenges. On the positive side, there is strong international demand for BlackSky’s Gen-3 services, and the company has successfully expanded its cash position, indicating promising growth prospects. However, the negative impact of EOCL contract reductions and increased cash operating expenses has weighed on the company’s financial performance. While the highlights show potential for growth, the lowlights reveal significant financial hurdles.

Strong International Demand

BlackSky has been awarded more than $60 million in new contracts, primarily with international customers, underscoring the strong global demand for its services. International revenues now account for about half of the company’s total revenues, driven by these new contracts and expanded service agreements.

Gen-3 Satellite Deployment

The expansion of the Gen-3 constellation is well underway, with the latest satellite ready for launch. BlackSky plans to have at least 12 Gen-3 satellites operational by the end of next year. The high-resolution imagery and AI-driven analytics provided by Gen-3 are gaining significant traction in the market.

Increased Cash Position

Following a successful capital raise, BlackSky’s cash balance has increased by more than 50% from the previous year, bringing total liquidity to over $200 million. This financial boost positions the company towards achieving free cash flow operations.

AI and Analytics Solutions Traction

BlackSky’s AI and analytics solutions are gaining momentum, highlighted by a seven-figure contract under the NGA Luno program and partnerships with major international government programs.

Impact of EOCL Contract Reductions

The company’s revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $4 million due to reductions in the EOCL contract in August and September. These reductions are expected to continue into the second quarter of next year, posing a challenge to revenue growth.

Cash Operating Expenses Increase

Cash operating expenses rose to $56.6 million from $48 million in the prior year period, primarily due to $9 million in overhead expenses from the integration of LeoStella.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss

For the first nine months of 2025, BlackSky reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.9 million, compared to a positive $4.3 million in the prior year. This loss is attributed to the impacts of EOCL and LeoStella.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, BlackSky provided a comprehensive overview of its performance metrics and future guidance. The company announced over $60 million in new contract awards, primarily with international customers, showcasing the growing demand for their Gen-3 imagery and analytics services. BlackSky secured a $30 million contract to integrate Gen-3 high-cadence tactical ISR services into a strategic international defense customer’s secure environment. Despite a $4 million impact from EOCL contract reductions, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expressing confidence in a strong Q4 and high visibility growth into 2026.

In summary, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a dual narrative of growth and challenges. While the company is experiencing strong international demand and has bolstered its cash position, it faces financial challenges from EOCL contract reductions and increased operating expenses. The forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with expectations for a strong finish to 2025 and continued growth into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement