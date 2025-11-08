BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Moves

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ((TCPC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company reported improvements in nonaccruals and strong portfolio gains, alongside increased deal flow and a robust liquidity position. However, these positive developments were counterbalanced by the liquidation of Renovo, significant net realized losses, and an unchanged net asset value (NAV), reflecting a balanced mix of accomplishments and hurdles.

Improved Nonaccruals

The company reported a significant improvement in nonaccruals, which decreased to 3.5% of the portfolio at fair market value, down from 5.6% at the end of 2024. This improvement indicates a healthier portfolio and better credit quality.

Portfolio Gains from NEP Group

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. realized a portfolio gain from NEP Group, successfully recapitalizing the investment from a second lien to a first lien term loan. This upgrade signifies a strategic enhancement in the company’s investment positioning.

Increased Deal Flow

The company experienced a 20% increase in the number of deals reviewed and a 40% increase in deals advanced to the screening stage compared to the previous quarter. This surge in deal flow suggests a proactive approach in identifying and pursuing investment opportunities.

Strong Liquidity Position

At the end of the quarter, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. maintained a strong liquidity position with approximately $528 million. This robust liquidity provides the company with flexibility to capitalize on future investment opportunities.

Portfolio Diversification

The company invested $241 million in 31 new and existing portfolio companies, reducing the average position size to $7.8 million from $11.7 million at the end of 2024. This diversification strategy helps mitigate risk and enhances portfolio stability.

Renovo Liquidation

Renovo, a direct-to-consumer home remodeling business, entered liquidation, resulting in a full write-down expected to impact the fourth quarter NAV by approximately $0.15 per share. This development underscores the challenges faced by certain portfolio investments.

Net Realized Losses

The company reported net realized losses for the quarter of approximately $97.0 million or $1.14 per share, primarily due to the restructuring of Razor and other dispositions. These losses highlight the ongoing challenges in managing certain investments.

Unchanged NAV

The net asset value (NAV) for the third quarter remained unchanged from the previous quarter at $8.71. This stability reflects a balance between the company’s gains and losses during the period.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. provided several key updates. The company’s NAV remained stable at $8.71, with improved nonaccrual investments now at 3.5% of the portfolio. Despite the liquidation of Renovo, the company declared a third quarter dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased over 195,000 shares. Investment activity was robust, with a total of $241 million invested across 31 companies year-to-date, and the portfolio’s effective yield was reported at 11.5%.

In conclusion, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s earnings call revealed a balanced sentiment with notable achievements in nonaccrual improvements and portfolio gains, alongside challenges such as Renovo’s liquidation and significant net realized losses. The company’s strong liquidity and proactive investment strategy position it well for future opportunities, despite the hurdles faced in the current quarter.

