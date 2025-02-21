BlackRock Increases Stake in Endeavour Mining

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) has issued an update.

Endeavour Mining plc announced a notification from BlackRock, Inc. regarding its increased interests in the company, reaching a total of 13.82% of voting rights as of February 20, 2025. This development may enhance BlackRock’s influence on Endeavour’s strategic decisions, reflecting its confidence in the company’s market positioning and potential impact on stakeholders.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry. The company focuses on gold production and mining activities across Africa, providing significant contributions to the global gold supply.

YTD Price Performance: 21.13%

Average Trading Volume: 405,847

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.89B

