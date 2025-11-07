BlackLine Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

BlackLine ( (BL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BlackLine presented to its investors.

BlackLine, Inc., a leader in digital finance transformation, provides organizations with intelligent financial operations solutions through its Studio360 platform, focusing on the Office of the CFO. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, BlackLine reported a 7.5% increase in total GAAP revenues, reaching $178.3 million, alongside strong free cash flow and a slight decrease in GAAP operating margin compared to the previous year. The company highlighted the positive impact of strategic changes and its AI-powered solutions, including the launch of Verity, on its financial performance.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a GAAP net income of $5.3 million and a non-GAAP net income of $37.6 million. The company saw a 4.4% increase in billings and a significant rise in its remaining performance obligation, which grew by 12.4%. BlackLine also achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 103%, despite some foreign exchange headwinds. The company continued to invest in its growth, repurchasing approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock.

Strategically, BlackLine launched Verity, its AI offerings for the CFO’s office, and received several accolades, including an Exemplary rating in ISG Buyer’s Guides and an SAP Global Finance and Spend Management Partner Excellence Award. These developments underscore BlackLine’s commitment to innovation and enhancing its product offerings.

Looking ahead, BlackLine’s management remains optimistic, projecting fourth-quarter GAAP revenue between $182 million and $184 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0% to 25.0%. For the full year 2025, the company expects GAAP revenue to range from $699 million to $701 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin between 22.0% and 22.5%, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market position.

