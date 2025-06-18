Black Stone Minerals Holds Annual Meeting, Elects Directors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Black Stone Minerals ( (BSM) ).

Black Stone Minerals held its Annual Meeting on June 12, 2025, where several key decisions were made. The meeting resulted in the election of ten directors to the board, the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent public accounting firm for 2025, approval of executive compensation for 2024, and the adoption of the 2025 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Spark’s Take on BSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BSM is a Outperform.

Black Stone Minerals presents a mixed outlook. Strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet provide financial stability, while attractive valuation metrics and positive earnings guidance suggest potential upside. However, declining revenue and profitability, along with market volatility, pose challenges. The overall score reflects the balance between these strengths and risks.

More about Black Stone Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 360,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.85B

